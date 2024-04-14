Will oppose any Israeli counterattack against Iran: US Prez Biden



Washington: US President Joe Biden has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington will oppose any Israeli counterattack against Iran, local media reported.

“You got a win. Take the win,” Biden told Netanyahu, thanking Israel, the US, and other countries for their joint efforts, which failed Iran’s attacks, US news portal Axios reported, citing a senior White House official.

The official was quoted as saying that when Biden told Netanyahu that the US would not participate in any offensive operations against Iran and would not support such operations, Netanyahu said he understood, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also on Saturday night, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke for the second time with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, during which the Pentagon chief reiterated Washington’s “ironclad” support for Israel’s defense, Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Austin told Gallant that the US would ask Israel to notify Washington ahead of any response against Iran, reported Axios, citing a senior Israeli official