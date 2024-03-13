Will return to party work: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Mangaluru: Welcoming the BJP’s decision to field BJP State secretary Brijesh Chowta from Dakshina Kannada, outgoing MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said in Mangaluru on Wednesday that he will return to party work.

Talking to reporters, Kateel said he will work with party workers for the victory of Chowta and realise the objective of getting Narendra Modi back as the Prime Minister for the third term. “I won this seat (in 2019) with lead of more than 2.75 lakh. We will ensure Chowta wins the seat by a margin of more than 3 lakh votes,” he said.

Asked whether he was disappointed over not getting the party ticket, Kateel said: “There is no question of disappointment. I am a committed party worker and I honour their decision to field Chowta. New faces have got opportunity. Party needs activists to do party work,” he said.