Will see how Guv is proceeding: K’taka HM on consent for prosecution against CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara stated on Tuesday that he and other Congress leaders were waiting and watching Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot’s next move regarding consent for prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sought in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

He made this comment when asked by reporters in Bengaluru about a court’s decision regarding a private complaint against CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case and also about the Governor’s pending decision.

“Once the court’s decision on the private complaint is announced today, we will discuss the next step and how to proceed. Whether the Governor will act according to the court’s order remains to be seen. It is at the discretion of the Governor’s office,” he stated.

HM Parameshwara further noted, “We have issued warnings against the misuse of the Governor’s office. We advised him (Governor) through the Cabinet decision after he issued the show-cause notice to CM Siddaramaiah.

“We had told him that his actions were incorrect and advised him to reject the application and not grant consent for prosecution. He has yet to make a decision. We will also wait and see how the Governor is proceeding.”

The court’s decision on whether to accept the private complaint filed against CM Siddaramaiah will be announced on Tuesday in the Special Court for MPs/MLAs.

Based on this decision, it will be determined if CM Siddaramaiah will face an investigation.

According to sources, the Governor is expected to decide whether to grant permission for prosecution based on the court’s order.

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna had filed the private complaint in the Special Court against CM Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, and others.



