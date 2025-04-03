Will soon sign MoU with ISRO over Assam’s satellite system: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the government will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ISRO for having its satellite system of the state.

Sarma told reporters: “We have been taking this with ISRO and the MoU will be signed very soon. The initial work on having our own satellite system will be in place by the end of this year.”

He also said that the state will have at least four to five satellites to cover the entire state.

He further added that the satellites will be low-earth orbiting satellites and each of them will focus on different regions, adding that the array of its own satellite system in the state — ASSAMSAT will have a command and control centre in Guwahati.

He said that the ASSAMSAT will be controlled from Guwahati and the centre here will operate Assam’s own constellation of satellites.

The Chief Minister has outlined a number of benefits that the ASSAMSAT will bring to the state.

He added that this will aid the state in disaster Management and security, like monitoring illegal infiltration, wildlife monitoring. Moreover, developmental applications like agricultural land use, road network monitoring can also be done through the satellite.

“Along with education and skill development, Assam’s own satellite will encourage greater private sector participation in the state,” he added.

