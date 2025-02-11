Will utilise expertise of Delhi to make Punjab example state, says CM Mann

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accompanied by AAP MLAs and ministers, on Tuesday met with the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal here to discuss the progress of the state and the roadmap ahead.

Mann said they will utilise the expertise of Delhi to make Punjab an example state.

Addressing the media after the meeting, CM Mann highlighted the accomplishments of the Punjab government and outlined an ambitious vision to transform the state into a model of development within two years.

Expressing gratitude to the Punjab team for their tireless efforts in the recently concluded Delhi elections, Mann said, “Our leaders and workers from Punjab worked diligently during the Delhi polls, and their contribution was invaluable. Arvind Kejriwal-ji and I are deeply thankful for their dedication.”

He added the party’s focus remains on delivering unparalleled governance in Punjab, with inspiration drawn from AAP’s transformative work in Delhi over the past decade. Mann emphasised that Punjab has already made remarkable strides in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. The establishment of 850 Aam Aadmi Clinics has revolutionised access to healthcare, while Schools of Eminence are setting new benchmarks in education.

“Government school students in Punjab are now excelling in competitive exams. This is the result of our commitment to quality education,” Mann said. The Chief Minister also pointed to the government’s employment initiatives, stating that over 50,000 merit-based government jobs have been provided in the past three years without favoritism or bribery.

Additionally, reforms such as shutting down 17 toll plazas, saving Rs 62 lakh daily for the public, and capping MLAs’ pensions at one term have demonstrated AAP’s focus on responsible governance.

Mann reiterated that AAP “is a party that delivers results, not empty promises. We are known for our work. We do not engage in religious politics, thuggery, or vendetta. Punjab’s law and order situation is better than in many other states, and that’s why major companies are now investing in Punjab”.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, Mann dismissed his claims that AAP MLAs were in touch with the opposition. “Bajwa has been making baseless allegations for nearly three years. I suggest he count his own MLAs instead of ours,” Mann quipped.

He said that AAP built its party through hard work and dedication, adding, “We don’t have the culture of turncoats”. Mann said, that unlike other parties, AAP remains focused on genuine service and growth. The Chief Minister also reflected on the challenges faced during the Delhi elections, including bribery to voters and intimidation by the BJP.

“We don’t win elections through money or fear; we win through love. The people’s verdict is supreme, and we respect it. Despite the hurdles, our resolve to serve the public remains steadfast,” he said. CM Mann said in the AAP government the Punjab Police is working without any political pressure or influence.

“We have successfully ended the ‘parcha culture’, where political influence used to dictate police actions,” Mann said. He further added the improved law and order situation in Punjab has not only ensured the safety of citizens but has also attracted significant investments to the state.

“The growing number of investors coming to Punjab is a testament to the trust and confidence in our governance. A strong law and order system is essential for progress, and we are proud to have created an environment where businesses feel safe and encouraged to invest,” Mann added.