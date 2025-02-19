‘With BJP’s support, we’re going to Maha Kumbh,’ say Bihar devotees, share Joy

New Delhi: In a significant gesture, the Bihar BJP’s state office has sent a group of around 200 devotees from Patna to attend the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

The initiative was organised by Manish Sinha, the coordinator of the BJP’s NRI cell, who emphasised that this was an effort to provide an opportunity for devotees who could not travel to the Maha Kumbh on their own.

According to Sinha, “This religious event sees millions from around the world coming together to take a holy dip. For those who could not make it till now, this arrangement has been made to ensure they don’t miss out on this sacred occasion.”

In response to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s controversial statement calling the Kumbh a “Mrityu Kumbh (Death Kumbh)”, Sinha said, “There should be no politics on this issue. It’s a matter of faith. Even Mamata Banerjee should go. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has made excellent arrangements for the Kumbh, and organising such an event is not an easy task.”

Several devotees from Patna, as they prepared for the trip, also shared their views with IANS.

Anita Sinha, a resident of Patna, shared her excitement, saying, “We are very happy that we are going without any hassles. All the facilities are being provided by the BJP. The Modi government has instilled such confidence among women that we no longer fear the crowds.” Commenting on Mamata Banerjee’s remarks, Sinha added, “She made a wrong comment.”

Sunita Kumari, another devotee from Patna, was filled with joy as she prepared for the holy dip, saying, “I cannot describe the happiness of going to the Kumbh. As for Mamata Banerjee’s statement, no one can stop people from talking. Those who want to speak will keep speaking, and those who want to go will continue to go.”

Ashok Kumar from Patna expressed similar sentiments, stating, “We had lost hope of going to the Kumbh, but thanks to PM Modi and the BJP, we are now going. BJP will return to power in Bihar again.”

Manoj Kumar, also from Patna, expressed his gratitude, saying, “The Maha Kumbh comes only once every 144 years. We are so happy to be able to bathe during the Maha Kumbh. This would not have been possible without the help of the BJP.”

Seema from Patna’s Kankarbagh area also shared her joy, stating, “We had no expectations due to the crowds, but seeing the arrangements made by the BJP, we are thrilled.”