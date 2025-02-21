‘Wolf doesn’t become tiger by wearing its skin’: Eknath Shinde takes dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Gondia (Maharashtra): Shiv Sena supremo and Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday targeted his former boss and Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying a wolf does not become a tiger by wearing the skin of a big cat.

“Some people have lost their mental balance. They are now talking about breaking heads. But those who are in a situation like Asrani in the movie Sholay should not talk like that. You need to have strength in your wrist to challenge. A wolf does not become a tiger by wearing a tiger’s skin,” he said at the party rally in Deori in Gondia district of the Vidarbha region.

“They (Shiv Sena UBT) were defeated in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Now they will be defeated in the upcoming local body elections as well,” he claimed.

Shinde said that “the beloved sisters, brothers and farmers overwhelmingly supported Shiv Sena and MahaYuti, and voted for them.

“Some had said that not a single MLA of yours would be elected. But in my speech in the Assembly, I had announced that we would get more than 200 seats elected. In the elections, the MahaYuti won 232 seats,” he added.

He claimed that during June 2022 and November 2024, the MahaYuti government worked hard, started irrigation projects in Vidarbha and Marathwada and revived the Jalyukt Shivar Yojana. We started all the schemes that were closed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

“Power comes and goes, so also posts which can be obtained again. However, the recognition received as a beloved brother of beloved sisters is greater than all posts,” Shinde said, adding: “I will work with full dedication for Maharashtra’s development till the last drop of blood. I have never been greedy for a post and a chair and will never be.”

Meanwhile, at the press conference in Nagpur, Eknath Shinde strongly criticised the Shiv Sena-UBT saying that those leaders who have left Balasaheb Thackeray’s thoughts and those pushing good people out of the party were pushed back by the people in the Assembly elections and made to stay at home forever.

“However, Shiv Sena is the one that carries forward the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe. Therefore, leaders, office bearers and activists of different parties from across the state are joining Shiv Sena,” he added.

On the email threat that he received, the Maharashtra Deputy CM said: “I am a worker of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe. Dance bars were closed when Anand Dighe was there. There were many threats at that time too. When I was the Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli, Maoists gave threats, but the Gadchiroli police did the job of curbing the LWE menace. I am not afraid of threats… I am a person who remains strong.”