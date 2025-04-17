Woman Alleges Assault After Incident Involving Auto Driver in Mangaluru; Three Detained

Mangaluru: An investigation is underway following allegations of assault made by a young woman who arrived in Mangaluru on April 16, 2025. The woman, originally from Kooch Bihar, West Bengal, and recently employed at a plywood factory in Kerala, reported that she arrived in the city by train with a male acquaintance seeking employment opportunities.

According to her statement, a dispute arose with her associate upon arrival, during which her mobile phone was damaged. She subsequently hired an auto-rickshaw. The auto driver allegedly facilitated the repair of her phone and provided her with food. At her request, he agreed to transport her back to the Mangaluru railway station.

The woman alleges that the auto driver then administered an intoxicating substance, leading to a loss of consciousness. Upon regaining partial awareness, she reportedly found herself in a car with three individuals, including the auto driver. After raising an alarm, the individuals allegedly abandoned her by the roadside. She sought assistance from a nearby residence, whose occupants contacted the police helpline.

Responding officers transported the woman to the police station and, observing signs of intoxication, transferred her to a local hospital for medical treatment. Following medical attention, the woman has stated she suspects she was sexually assaulted during her period of unconsciousness.

A case has been registered at Ullal Police Station as Crime No. 51/2025, invoking several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 126(2), 140(2), 352, 351(1)1115(2), 64, 309(6), 70, and 3(5).

As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities have detained three suspects, Prabhuraj (38) an auto driver residing near Ambika Store, K S Rao Nagar, Karnad, Mulki, Mithun (37) A painter, driver, and electrician residing at Devaki Nivasa, Kumpala, Mangaluru and Manish (30) a delivery boy for Delivery.com residing at Padil, Mangaluru.

Police officials have stated that multiple dedicated teams have been formed to ensure a thorough investigation. The case is being treated with the utmost seriousness and given high priority. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.