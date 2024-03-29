Woman Commits Suicide along with One-year-old Child by Jumping into Netravati River

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, a woman committed suicide by jumping into the Netravati river along with her one-year-old child on March 29.

The deceased have been identified as Chaitra and her one-year-old child Diyansh.

Chaitra and her child Diyansh have been missing since Friday afternoon and their relatives appealed for her search through social media. In the evening, the bodies of Chaitra and Diyansh were found near the Harekala Bridge.

Chaitra celebrated Diyansh’s 1st Birthday on March 28, at the Sevashram in Deralkatte.

The extreme step behind the suicide is yet to be known.