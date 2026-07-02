Woman dies of electrocution amid rainfall in Mumbai

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old woman died after reportedly coming in contact with a live electric wire lying on a waterlogged road during heavy rainfall in the Dombivli East area of Mumbai.

The victim, identified as Shashi Rahul Chakra, had stepped out to buy food and other essentials for her two young children but never returned.

According to reports, continuous rain had caused severe waterlogging in the area. A snapped electric wire had fallen onto the road, allowing electricity to spread through the accumulated rainwater. Unaware of the danger, Chakra walked through the flooded stretch where she suffered a severe electric shock and died on the spot.

The incident has left the locals in shock and sparked public outrage.

Local residents alleged that the tragedy could have been averted if the fallen live wire had been removed in time or if the electricity supply to the area had been immediately disconnected. They blamed the power department for negligence and demanded strict action against the concerned officials.

Meanwhile, the victim’s husband, Rahul Chakra, alleged that during the legal formalities at the hospital, a police officer demanded ‘kharcha-pani’ (colloquial term for a bribe) from him. The family has demanded a fair investigation and strict action against the policeman concerned.

Tilak Nagar Police Station’s senior inspector Pankaj Bhalerao stated that the police reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the electrocution, took custody of the body, and sent it to Shastri Nagar Hospital, where doctors declared the woman brought dead. A post-mortem examination was subsequently conducted.

Refuting allegations of bribery, Bhalerao said that since the family plans to take the body to their native village, it will need to be kept in the mortuary for two days. A prescribed mortuary storage fee applies, and the police constable had merely informed the family about this official charge.

“Why would the police demand money from a poor family?” he said, adding that if any wrongdoing is found, an inquiry will be conducted and appropriate action will follow.

On Tuesday, an 11-year-old student was killed after a massive tree collapsed onto a school bus in Mumbai’s Chembur area, leading to the suspension of officers who were found to be negligent in their duty.