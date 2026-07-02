B’luru quarry tragedy: Kumaraswamy expresses grief over death of 7 workers, urges safety enforcement

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday expressed deep grief over the deaths of seven workers in the stone quarry boulder collapse at Madapattana in Bengaluru South taluk and urged the Karnataka government to provide immediate relief to the affected families while enforcing stringent safety measures at quarries.

At least seven migrant labourers from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and North Karnataka were killed after a massive boulder collapsed at a stone quarry in Bengaluru South taluk early in the morning. Several others were injured, while rescue teams fear that more workers remain trapped beneath the debris. The death toll is likely to go up.

The incident occurred early in the morning at the Kaveri Crusher unit in Madapatna village, within the jurisdiction of the Tavarekere Police Station.

In a statement, Kumaraswamy said, “The tragic death of seven workers in the stone quarry boulder collapse at Madapattana in Bengaluru South taluk has caused me immense sorrow. I pray that the departed souls rest in peace and that those injured recover at the earliest.”

He urged the state government to provide immediate compensation and all necessary emergency assistance to the bereaved families.

“The state government should immediately provide appropriate compensation to the affected families, besides extending all other necessary emergency assistance,” he said.

The Union Minister also called for the strict implementation of safety regulations at quarries and directed the concerned departments to maintain close monitoring of quarrying operations.

“The government must ensure that stringent safety norms are enforced at all quarries and instruct the concerned departments to keep a strict vigil. Such tragedies continue to recur because these tough measures are not being implemented,” he said.

Expressing concern over repeated quarry-related accidents in the state, Kumaraswamy said it was unfortunate that despite recurring incidents, no action had been taken against those responsible.

“Even though quarry accidents have been occurring repeatedly in the state, it is extremely unfortunate that no action has been taken against anyone. Quarry owners must also exercise utmost caution and strictly implement all safety measures,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of seven workers in the crusher boulder collapse near Madapattana in Bengaluru South taluk.

“I was deeply saddened to learn about the death of seven workers in the crusher boulder collapse near Madapattana in Bengaluru South taluk. I pray that the departed souls rest in peace. May God give the bereaved families, who have lost their loved ones, the strength to bear this immense grief. Ensuring the safety of workers is the responsibility of quarry owners. Our government will take appropriate action against those who violate the safety regulations,” he said.

Three dead bodies have been recovered from the site with the help of a JCB, and the search is on for four bodies. The search is also on for those who were feared trapped under the boulder.

R. Ashoka, senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, will visit the hospital to inquire about the well-being of the injured.



