Woman kidnapped, gang-raped in Bengaluru, five arrested



Bengaluru: In a shocking case, a 23-year-old woman was kidnapped and gang-raped in Bengaluru, said police on Thursday, adding that five accused have been arrested.

The incident happened in the limits of High Grounds police station.

According to police, the victim was kidnapped by five men and then gang-raped in an isolated place. The victim was also brutally tortured by the accused.

Following the complaint by the family of the victim, the High Grounds police arrested the rapists.

The incident came to light a day ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Bengaluru.