Woman shot dead by business partner in Jabalpur; accused dies by suicide

Jabalpur: A woman was allegedly shot dead by her business partner, who later died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur city on Monday, the police said.

The incident took place near Raju Duplex under the Gorakhpur police station limits.

The deceased were identified as Shakti Kohli and Dipesh Rathore, who were associated in running a beauty parlour business.

According to police, Shakti Kohli was inside her room when Dipesh Rathore arrived at the premises.

During their meeting, an argument reportedly broke out between the two.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Dipesh Rathore allegedly shot Shakti Kohli before shooting himself.

Both died on the spot.

Local residents alerted police after hearing gunshots.

A police team, along with forensic experts, rushed to the scene and began an investigation.

“Information was received about a firing incident in the Gorakhpur area. When the police team reached the spot, a man and a woman were found dead. Prima facie, it appears that the man shot the woman and later shot himself,” CSP Jabalpur H.D. Nagotia said.

The crime scene was sealed and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team collected evidence.

Police seized the firearm suspected to have been used in the incident and are examining mobile phones and other materials recovered from the spot.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, while investigators began recording statements from family members and others connected to the deceased.

Preliminary inquiries indicate that Shakti Kohli and Dipesh Rathore had entered into a business partnership several months ago and were jointly involved in operating a beauty parlour.

Police are examining whether a dispute related to business dealings or financial transactions may have triggered the confrontation.

“All angles are being examined. We are verifying the nature of their business relationship and other circumstances linked to the case. The exact motive behind the incident can be established only after a detailed investigation,” Nagotia told reporters.

Family members of Shakti Kohli told police that the two had been in regular contact for several months in connection with the business venture.

They also alleged that differences had developed between them in recent times.

Police said the investigation is continuing and further details are expected to emerge after forensic examination and analysis of evidence collected from the scene.