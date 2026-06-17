Woman strangled to death by live-in partner in Bengaluru; accused arrested

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner at their rented house in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, with the incident coming to light two days later. The accused has been arrested in the case, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Anusha, and the accused, 25-year-old Sharath, were both natives of Sakleshpur in Hassan district. According to police, the two became acquainted through Instagram and had been living together in a live-in relationship in Malleswaram for the past six months.

Sharath, who worked as a water tanker driver in the city, allegedly killed Anusha following an argument over personal issues on Saturday night. Police said the quarrel escalated, leading to the alleged murder.

The crime remained undisclosed until Monday, when Sharath reportedly informed his lawyer about the incident. The lawyer subsequently alerted the police, prompting officers from the Seshadripuram Police Station to visit the house and recover the body.

A case has been registered, and the accused was arrested following a police operation. After the completion of post-mortem and other legal formalities, Anusha’s body was handed over to her family.

Police have taken Sharath into custody and are continuing their investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the murder. Further interrogation of the accused is underway.

On June 15, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Bellandur police station after he suspected her of being in a relationship with another man. The victim, identified as Aty Hangama Suba (22) from Sikkim, was working as a receptionist at a salon. The accused, Purba Lepcha (22) from Darjeeling, worked as a waiter at a private hotel.

It can be recalled that three months after the mysterious death of a five-year-old girl in Bengaluru’s Kadugodi area, the police have registered a murder case against the child’s mother and her alleged live-in partner following a complaint filed by the girl’s father. The case pertains to the death of Vennila, who was found dead on March 25 at a villa in Seegehalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The police said the couple, who were in a relationship while living in Assam earlier, had moved to Bengaluru about a month ago and were staying together in a rented house in Doddanekkundi in Bengaluru.