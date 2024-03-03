Woman, three kids killed in house collapse in J&K’s Reasi



Jammu: A woman and her three children died on Sunday in a house collapse in J&K’s Reasi district.

Officials said that the four persons died when a landslide hit their mudhouse in the Chassana area of the district.

“This family of four was buried alive as a massive landslide hit their mudhouse after incessant rainfall.

“The victims were asleep when the landslide occurred on Sunday night.

“Mother and her three children died while three others suffered injuries.

“30-year-old Phala Akther, wife of Muhammad Farid, 5-year old Nasima Akther, 3-year old Safeen Kousar and 2-month old Sameer Kousar all died on the spot.

“Two persons, 60-year old Kalu and his 58-year old wife, Bano Begum were injured,” the officials said.