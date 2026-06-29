Woman’s throat slit by jilted lover after dinner date in Bengaluru; accused arrested

Bengaluru: A young woman was allegedly murdered by her former lover, who slit her throat after inviting her for dinner in Bengaluru’s Mahalakshmi Layout area. The accused was arrested within hours of the crime, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Anjali, while the accused is Rajiv, both residents of K.P. Agrahara in Bengaluru.

According to police, Rajiv and Anjali had been in a relationship for the past couple of years after meeting at their workplace. Their families were aware of the relationship.

However, Anjali’s family opposed their marriage after learning about Rajiv’s criminal antecedents and rejected the marriage proposal. Respecting her family’s wishes, Anjali ended the relationship and distanced herself from Rajiv.

Police said Rajiv was unable to accept the breakup and allegedly continued to pressure Anjali to marry him.

On Sunday evening, Rajiv reportedly invited Anjali for dinner. After the meal, he took her to the Pipeline Road area in Mahalakshmi Layout, where the two allegedly got into an argument over their breakup.

During the altercation, Rajiv allegedly pulled out a knife and slit Anjali’s throat before fleeing the scene.

Passersby rushed the critically injured woman to a nearby hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries despite efforts by doctors to save her.

Acting swiftly, the Mahalakshmi Layout police tracked down and arrested Rajiv within a short time after the murder.

Police have registered a case of murder and are investigating the incident. Preliminary investigations indicate that Rajiv allegedly committed the crime after failing to come to terms with Anjali’s decision to end their relationship and refuse marriage.

On June 14, a 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend following a dispute in Bengaluru.

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Ati Hangma Subba, a native of Sikkim, who was working as a receptionist at a salon. The accused, Purba Lepcha, a native of Darjeeling, was employed as a waiter at a hotel. According to preliminary information, the couple were in a relationship and had moved to Bengaluru about a month ago. They were residing together in Doddakannahalli.

Police said an argument broke out between the two after the accused allegedly suspected the woman of being involved with another person. During the altercation, Purba Lepcha allegedly attacked Ati Hangma Subba with a kitchen knife and slit her throat, resulting in her death.