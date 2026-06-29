Dacoity Reported Under Suratkal Police Station Limits; Armed Gang Robs Gold and Vehicle

Suratkal: A daring dacoity was reported under the jurisdiction of Suratkal Police Station in the early hours of Monday after a gang of seven unidentified persons intercepted a car travelling from Sangli to Payannur, robbed gold ornaments weighing around 180 grams, and fled with the victims’ vehicle.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place at around 2:15 a.m. The victims, residents of Sangli, were travelling to Payannur when the accused, arriving in an Innova, intercepted their Swift car and committed the robbery.

The gang allegedly stole a bag belonging to the victim’s wife, which contained approximately 180 grams of gold ornaments. However, the gold chain she was wearing at the time was left untouched.

After committing the robbery, the accused allegedly escaped in the victims’ Swift car, leaving the family stranded. Police said the stolen ornaments were reportedly business-related valuables belonging to the victim, who runs a jewellery shop in Sangli.

Police sources stated that investigators have already obtained certain leads in the case. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the accused and recover the stolen gold and vehicle. The case is being treated with priority, considering the coordinated manner in which the gang executed the crime and the involvement of two vehicles.

Investigators are examining possible escape routes and reviewing available evidence, including CCTV footage and other intelligence inputs, to identify the gang members. Further investigation is underway.

No injuries were reported in the incident. However, the robbery has raised concerns among residents and motorists travelling through the area during late-night hours. Police have assured that every effort is being made to apprehend the accused at the earliest and recover the stolen property.