Women more likely to suffer anxiety, depression post-cardiac arrest: Study

New Delhi: Women who survive cardiac arrest are more likely to experience greater rates of anxiety and depression than men, according to a study on Tuesday.

The research group from Amsterdam University Medical Centre in the Netherlands analysed the five-year socioeconomic data of 1,250 individuals, with an average age of 53, who had survived an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the country.

They looked at many factors to determine the five-year consequences of a cardiac arrest.

The results, published in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality & Outcomes, showed a 50 per cent rise in antidepressant prescription in the first year among women that was not mirrored in men.

“This rise then tapered off to around a 20 per cent increase in prescriptions after five years,” said Robin Smits, a researcher at Amsterdam Public Health.

While more research is needed “we can already say that it shows that particularly women are not adequately supported after a cardiac arrest,” Smits added.

Besides anxiety and depression, the research also saw the employment trends that also affect the general population as they age through their 50s.

There was also a change in ‘primary earner status’ — meaning that the member of a household who had the highest earnings frequently changed after a cardiac arrest, suggesting it was difficult for individuals to return to the labour market, Smits said.

A previous study on the survival rates of cardiac arrest showed that women lived longer than men after a cardiac arrest.

Combining the findings, “we see that the consequences of cardiac arrest differ depending on your sex. While women may be more likely to survive and live longer, they are also more likely to be affected by mental health issues after a cardiac arrest,” Smits said.



