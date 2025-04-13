Women Swept Away by Sea at Ullal Beach, One in Serious Condition

Ullal: Four women were swept into the sea at Ullal Beach on Sunday afternoon following a sudden and powerful wave. The incident occurred after the group visited the Koragajja temple in Kuthar earlier in the day.

The five women involved have been identified as Savita (38), Soumya (39), Bindu (20), Padmini (38), and Manjula (35). According to reports, the group was sitting on the beach when the unexpected surge of water pulled Savita, Soumya, Bindu, and Padmini into the ocean.

Swift action by local swimmers ensured the rescue of all four women. However, Padmini’s condition has since deteriorated, and she is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Deralakatte. Hospital sources indicate her condition is serious, though stable. The other three women who were swept into the sea have reportedly recovered.

Authorities have not yet issued any specific warnings regarding beach conditions at Ullal. This incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers associated with unpredictable sea conditions and the importance of vigilance while visiting coastal areas.