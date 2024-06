Women’s Test: India win toss, opt to bat first against South Africa

Chennai: India have won toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the one-off women’s Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, here on Friday.

South African youngster Annerie Dercksen, who also featured in the ODI series, will make her debut as batter Tazmin Brits and medium pacer Eliz-Mari Marx ruled out with illness.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune