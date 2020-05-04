Spread the love



















Wonder Why 108 Ambulances Are Late, ‘Cause Bunch of Them are R I P in Wenlock Premises

Wonder Why 108 Ambulances Are Late, ‘Cause Bunch of Them are ‘Rusting In Pieces’ (R I P) in Wenlock Premises/Parking Lot

Mangaluru: When you browse through the Internet and check on 108 Ambulance Service, there are good things said, “108 is a free emergency telephone number in 25 States & Union Territories of India. The service is a public-private partnership between state governments and private emergency medical services providers. This service was rolled out initially in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. How does it work? When an emergency is reported, the call taker gathers the needed information and dispatches appropriate services. Emergency help dispatched through this process is expected to reach the site of the emergency at an average of 18 minutes. Pre-hospital care will be given to patients during transport. Patients are transported in ambulances well equipped to handle emergencies.”

Well said, but in reality, it is all different, and there are many stories, incidents and deaths we all have heard about 108 Ambulance service, and nothing much has been done to rectify those issues even after many deaths related to the 108 Ambulance service. We have read in media that 108 ambulance service was denied to a pregnant woman undergoing severe labour pain, on the pretext that there was no fuel in the ambulance. We have heard about the incident where a man was forced to carry the body of his niece on a bicycle for about 10 kilometres after a government hospital allegedly denied him an ambulance, and who was told that none of the ambulances would be available to him due to “lack of fuel”.

And just recently team Mangalorean had published an article (Ref: It’s a Matter of LIFE or DEATH when You Call 108! Ambulance Doesn’t come to Pregnant Woman’s Aid)

on 31 March 2020, where a pregnant woman was denied service when she had called 108 Ambulance – and since then Team Mangalorean had arranged a ride for that woman until she delivered the baby- and just a few weeks ago she had a bouncing baby boy. The woman had decided not to call 108 Ambulance service again after her first experience. Team Mangalorean had highlighted that incident so that the concerned authorities take action and see that such incidents are not repeated, and no lives will be lost due to the ignorance and negligence of the staff handling 108 Ambulance Service.

No wonder, the 108 Ambulances don’t reach in time or don’t even show up- and we found out one reason. A few days back, when Team Mangalorean had gone to the District Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru to cover an event, we were surprised to see a bunch of rusted 108 ambulances sitting in the premises of the hospital. What a drastic waste of taxpayers money? If the govt or the hospital authorities had paid for these ambulances, they would not let these vehicles rust and remain dilapidated forever. Just because we paid for them, these ambulances were neglected and allowed to Rust In Pieces (R I P) in the hospital parking lot.

Even though these ambulances were declared unfit to be run as ambulances, and where some parts of the vehicles have rusted away- at least, the condemned vehicles could be sold under the hammer. The vehicles that are found to be fit could be utilized for other purposes like free hearses. It is learnt that a ‘108’ ambulance is declared unfit and removed from the service after it had run for over 3 lakh kilometres, considering the damage caused to the vehicle due to extensive usage in emergency medical services. But regarding these ambulances rusting in Wenlock premises, could have been neglected for other reasons. But why even allow them to be sitting in the hospital area, which gives a bad impression of the management and hospital.

Even though, ‘108’ ambulance service is well received among all sections of people because of its quick response to any medical emergencies like road accidents, health complications and baby deliveries. It also has an exclusive service for neo-natal care- but it’s not happening recently. Sources revealed that almost all the vehicles would run for at least 10,000 km a month as people call ‘108’ for any emergency medical services. The vehicles would cross the 3 lakh kilometres mark in three-four years. The vehicles will be relieved from the fleet once they cross this mark. The worn-out roads also take a toll on the ‘108’ ambulances by damaging the parts of the vehicles. Whether it’s True or False, God only knows. But no matter what, these rusted ambulances should be moved out of the hospital premises since they are a bad image/reputation for the hospital.

In conclusion, the service providers of 108 need to understand the gravity of the issue. If such incidents like what the pregnant woman experienced, keep on occurring people will not tolerate any more carelessness by them. If the situation does not improve, the govt should use the penal provisions in their contract with the ambulance service providers, and also take action against them, before innocent lives are lost. Nice to note that the pregnant woman, Ms Bhagya Shetty who delivered the baby, is doing well now, and Team Mangalorean congrats her on the arrival of a bouncing cute baby- and in the meantime, the 108 Ambulance Service/Team should straighten up their act and deliver prompt, caring and reliable service. Thank You!