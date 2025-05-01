Won’t spare a single terrorist: HM Amit Shah vows to avenge Pahalgam massacre

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday vowed to avenge the Pahalgam massacre and punish every perpetrator involved in the gruesome terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 which resulted in killing of 26 tourists including one Nepali national.

The Home Minister, in his first public address after the Pahalgam attack, warned the terrorists and their masters that the fight is not over and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will give a befitting and precise response to their cowardly act.

Speaking at an event in Assam, HM Shah said: “Terrorists should not think they have won the war. This fight is not over yet. Chun chun ke badla lenge (we will take revenge on all terrorists).”

The Home Minister reiterated government’s commitment to dismantle terror networks within and outside and said, “It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country and it will be accomplished.”

“The whole world has come together with India and standing with 140 crore Indians in the fight against terrorism,” he added.

Notably, the terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadows was one of the deadliest attacks since the 2019 Pulwama blast. What made it worse was religion-based segregation of tourists and their murder in cold blood.

Following the attack on April 22, HM Amit Shah quickly rushed to Srinagar the same evening and met the grieving families the next day. He also laid wreaths on the victims’ bodies and visited the ambush site where armed men gunned down tourists after ascertaining their identity.

Many families, speaking to media, shared harrowing details of their loved ones being singled out on basis of religion, isolated for not being Muslim and then shot dead from point-blank range.

Days ago, PM Modi in his first reaction to the Pahalgam attack stated that the terrorists will be pursued till the ends of Earth and will be identified and punished.