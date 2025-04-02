‘Words Can’t Describe This Moment Or This Journey’: DK Captain Brijesh Chowta On Meeting PM Modi Along with Parents

New Delhi: Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Captain Brijesh Chowta, accompanied by his parents Shri Sessanna Chowta and Smt. Pushpa Chowta, held a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office in Delhi today. The meeting served as an opportunity for the newly elected MP to seek guidance and express his commitment to the development of Mangalore, drawing inspiration from the “Gujarat model” of progress.

Captain Chowta, a former army officer and party worker, expressed his profound gratitude for the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister. He described the meeting as a “solemn moment” and acknowledged the journey that had led him, as the son of an ordinary middle-class family, to stand alongside the Prime Minister. In a social media post, he stated, “This picture is priceless and captures that which I cannot express – the journey of the son of an ordinary middle-class family, who served in the army and worked as a party foot soldier today standing with the world’s most popular and loved leader. Modiji planted this dream in me and also ensured it is realised…”

During the meeting, Captain Chowta presented Prime Minister Modi with a “Pili Tha Mande,” a tiger head symbolic of the Pili Nalike ritual performed during Navratri in Tulunadu. The presentation was particularly significant as Prime Minister Modi had previously mentioned the traditional tiger dance in an earlier edition of his “Mann Ki Baat” radio program. He also gifted the Prime Minister a portrait of Mangaluru Kambala, a traditional buffalo race that he has been actively promoting, along with flowers and Prasada from the revered Kollur Mookambika temple.

The MP described the interaction as both joyful and humbling, emphasizing the Prime Minister’s insightful guidance and knowledge regarding regional matters and cultural heritage. “The interaction has filled me with both joy and humility as PM Modi’s insights on all matters are truly enlightening. Be it his pat on the back, his blessings and words of guidance, or his knowledge about our region and its cultural heritage, every moment of the interaction will stay etched in my memory,” Captain Chowta stated.

A key focus of the discussion was the development of Mangalore. Captain Chowta expressed his ambition to emulate the “Gujarat model” of development in Dakshina Kannada, seeking the Prime Minister’s support and guidance to propel the region forward on the path of “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India).

In a letter submitted to the Prime Minister, Captain Chowta drew parallels between Dakshina Kannada and Gujarat, highlighting shared historical trade networks, the strength of port cities, the entrepreneurial spirit of the people, and the deeply rooted cultural traditions. He emphasized that Mangalore possesses the necessary ingredients to contribute significantly to India’s growth story.

“From Somnath temple to Supari, from shipbuilding to security, from maritime trade to marine engineering, Hindutva to heritage, trade ties to jewelry, finance and food processing to fisheries, Mangalore is a mini-Gujarat,” Captain Chowta wrote. He lamented that the region has been overlooked for major developmental projects due to state-level politics, relegating it to a “coastal corner.”

Captain Chowta articulated the aspirations of the next generation in Mangalore, asserting their desire to actively participate in the nation’s development journey. He emphasized the region’s potential for self-reliance across various sectors, seeking opportunities to unlock its full potential.

“The next generation of Bharat in Mangalore desires and deserves to be part of this journey of Viksit Bharat and has all the necessary ingredients for the same. What it seeks is an opportunity for every sector in which it can be Atmanirbhar,” Captain Chowta concluded, summarizing his appeal to the Prime Minister for enhanced support and developmental focus for Mangalore. The meeting signifies a renewed focus on the region and its potential contribution to the national growth agenda.



