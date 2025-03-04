Workshop on AI and Open Access for Effective Scientific Research Held at Roshni Nilaya

Mangalore: The Department of Research and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the School of Social Work at Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru, hosted an insightful workshop titled “Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Open Access to Conduct Scientific Research and Crafting Papers.” The event was inaugurated by Dr. Rameela Shekhar, Director of the Manashanthi Research, Training, and Counselling Centre, Mangaluru, at 10:00 AM in the Maria Paiva Hall. The primary objective of this workshop was to empower teaching faculty and research scholars with the necessary skills to utilize AI tools and open-access resources effectively, thereby enhancing the efficacy and quality of their research endeavors.

In her inaugural address, Dr. Rameela Shekhar commended the initiative and reflected on the transformative evolution of research methodologies over the years. She reminisced about her own research experiences, which often necessitated extensive visits to libraries and universities to gather information. In stark contrast, she noted the current landscape where AI technology has significantly simplified access to vast reservoirs of information. Dr. Shekhar emphasized that AI tools not only save time but also serve as invaluable resources for researchers, especially for those whose first language is not English, by effectively breaking down language barriers.

However, Dr. Shekhar also posed a thought-provoking question regarding the satisfaction derived from conducting manual literature reviews, suggesting that such practices may foster a deeper intellectual engagement with the material. She underscored the importance of verifying the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated content, thereby highlighting the ethical responsibilities that researchers must uphold. Dr. Shekhar articulated that AI should be perceived as a supportive tool rather than a substitute for human intelligence and critical thinking, which remain essential components of effective research. She advocated for a balanced approach that integrates human intellect with AI assistance, thereby enhancing the overall value of research outcomes.

Following Dr. Shekhar’s address, Dr. Amitab Anand, a Full Professor at Excelia Business School in La Rochelle, France, shared his insights on the profound impact of AI on the research landscape. He recognized AI as a formidable assistant capable of streamlining research processes but firmly asserted that it cannot supplant the scientific methods that underpin rigorous academic inquiry. Dr. Anand stressed the necessity for researchers to familiarize themselves with appropriate AI tools, cautioning that improper application could result in misinformation or superficiality in research. He encouraged scholars to engage in continuous upskilling to remain pertinent in an ever-evolving digital environment, while also advocating for a judicious use of AI that complements human intuition, analytical thinking, and originality—elements that are irreplaceable in scholarly research.

In her presidential address, Associate Professor Cecilia Goveas extended her congratulations to the organizers for their efforts in hosting the workshop. She highlighted the rapid advancements in technology and the imperative for researchers to stay abreast of these developments, not only in generating knowledge but also in disseminating it effectively. Professor Goveas expressed her confidence that participants and research scholars would emerge from the session equipped with the essential skills to integrate AI into their research processes proficiently.

The workshop successfully delivered valuable insights into the responsible application of AI in research, encouraging scholars to harness its potential while safeguarding the integrity and intellectual rigor that define scientific inquiry. The event was attended by notable figures including Dr. Meena Monteiro, Dean of Postgraduate Studies; Dr. Sebastin K V, Dean of Research; Dr. Saritha D’Souza, IQAC Coordinator; and Dr. Rosa Nimmy Mathew, IQAC Co-Coordinator, who all contributed to the enriching discussions.

The program was skillfully compered by Ms. Shravya Naik, with Ms. Bhumika invoking the blessings of God at the beginning of the event. Ms. Bhakyalakshmi, a PhD scholar, extended a warm welcome to the gathering, while Ms. Veena B K, Head of the Department of BSW, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and speakers for their valuable contributions to the workshop.



