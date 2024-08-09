Workshop on Police Procedure: The Art of Crime Scene Analysis for the PGDFAO Delegates of Yenepoya University

Mangaluru: As a part of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), The Forensis Forum of Post Graduate Department of Criminology and Forensic Science (CFS) and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), School of Social Work (Autonomous), Mangaluru in ass ociation with the Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, Yenepoya Medical College, Yenepoya University (Deemed to be), Deralakatte, Mangaluru or ganised a workshop on “Police Procedure: The Art of Crime Scene Analysis” held on Thursday, 8th August 2024 at College Campus of Roshni Nilaya.

The main objective of the workshop was to familiarize the delegates with the core principles and procedural standards for handling and analyzing crime scenes, to provide practical exposure through simulated crime scenarios, and offer a detailed view of the various functions within the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) through the exhibition.

Dr Saritha D’Souza, Head of the Post Graduate Department of Criminology and Forensic Science, was the key speaker for the session on the theme. She spoke about the basic concept of Criminology, three wings of Criminal ustice System-Police, Court and Correctional Institutions, 3 I’s of Investigation and Crime Scene Analysis. She highlighted on types of evidences, 7 S’s of Crime Scene Investigation, Protection, Identification, handling and Preservation of Scientific Evidenced found in the crime scene. Further, to offer hands-on experience, the delegates were asked to observe the simulated crime scene arranged as a part of workshop and were asked to evaluated scientific evidence to determine whether it is homicide, suicide, or natural death by reconstructing the crime scene based on the evidences.

In continuation, there was an interaction between the students of the department and the delegates through “Forensic Science Exhibition” which was arranged to provide information about the functions of various divisions of Forensic Science Laboratory. Students explained about the wide areas of Forensic Science, its role in the prevention and detection of crime. Faculties of the department Mr Niketh P.S. Student Welfare Officer, and Ms Nashwa Iqbal, Faculty Co-ordinator of Forensis Forum guided students to successfully organise the workshop.

The Program Co-ordinator of PGDFAO, Dr Mohammad Nasir Ahmad, Assistant Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, Yenepoya Medical College, Yenepoya University (Deemed to be), Deralakatte, Mangaluru, expressed his gratitude for effective workshop hosted by the department under the leadership of Dr Saritha D’Souza. He also appreciated the faculties and students for taking efforts to provide more insight into various aspects of Criminology and Forensic Science through the exhibition. Further, he expressed his inclination and assured support for future collaborati on in academic programmes. The delegates comprised of doctors from various departments in and around the states who were well experienced in their specialization provided positive feedback, noting that the session significantly deepened their comprehension of crime scene investigation procedures. Previously limited to theoretical knowledge, the workshop offered valuable practical experience that enriched their understanding of forensic practices. Altogether, 11 delegates, 4 faculties 2 non-teaching staff and 32 students were present (49) on this occasion.

First year students of MSc CFS Ms Keerthana Lalasa delivered the vote of thanks, Ms Cressida Mascarenhas, compered the whole event and Ms Adheena M, second year student cum media coordinator of the department compiled the report.