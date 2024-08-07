World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly Celebrated at St Anthony Ashram Mangalore

Mangaluru: The World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly was celebrated with great reverence and enthusiasm at St. Anthony’s Charity Institute, Jeppu, Mangalore, on Sunday, July 28. Established by Pope Francis, this day is dedicated to honoring the wisdom and contributions of older generations. The celebration is held annually on the Sunday closest to the Feast of Saints Joachim and Anne, the grandparents of Jesus.

The theme for 2024: “Do not cast me off in my old age”

The theme for this year’s celebration, chosen by Pope Francis, was “Do not cast me off in my old age” (cf. Psalm 71:9). This theme underscores the necessity of respecting and caring for the elderly, ensuring they feel valued and included in society.

The day began with meaningful liturgies at all three places of the Ashram. Masses were offered by Fr Nelson Peris, Fr Gilbert D’Souza, and Fr Avinash Pais, setting a spiritual tone for the day’s events.

Fr Francis Gomes, the retired principal of St. Philomena College and an esteemed educationalist, was the chief guest. In his message, Fr Gomes emphasized the reciprocal nature of respect towards elders, citing the story of Ruth from the Old Testament as an example of filial love and devotion. He encouraged the elderly at St. Anthony’s Institute to embrace their memories and live cooperatively, drawing on the unconditional love depicted in Psalm 72 and the steadfast faith of Job.

The program was meticulously organized by Fr Nelson Peris, with event details managed by Fr Avinash Pais. Fr J.B. Crasta introduced the chief guest and distributed prizes to the residents, while Fr Gilbert D’Souza and Fr. Nelson Oliver attended to show their support.

The event featured a variety of entertainment and activities. Students from St. Anthony’s led the program, with Miss Sushmitha serving as the compere. Shiney, Princyta, and Solita sang prayer and greeting songs, and Delisha conducted engaging games. The Saint Anthony’s brass band, under the leadership of Mr Medol Crasta, performed, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The celebration at St. Anthony’s Charity Institute was a heartfelt reminder of the invaluable contributions of the older generation. It reinforced the importance of intergenerational respect and cooperation, honoring the wisdom and experiences of grandparents and the elderly. This event, marked by spiritual reflection, entertainment, and communal participation, underscored the profound impact of the elderly in our lives and communities.