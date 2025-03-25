World Tuberculosis Day Observed at Yenepoya with Focus on Eradication Efforts

Mangaluru: A collaborative effort led by the Dakshina Kannada District Administration, Dakshina Kannada District Panchayat, Department of Health & Family Welfare, District Tuberculosis Control Officer’s Office, and the Department of Nursing Foundation at Yenepoya Nursing College Deralakatte, culminated in a successful observation of World Tuberculosis Day on March 24th, 2025. The event, held at Yenepoya Deemed to be University, aimed to raise awareness about tuberculosis and acknowledge the ongoing efforts to eradicate the disease.

The program commenced with an awareness rally, followed by formal proceedings presided over by Dr. M. Vijayakumar, Vice-Chancellor of Yenepoya Deemed to be University. Dr. H.R. Thimmayya, District Health and Family Welfare Officer for Dakshina Kannada, officially inaugurated the program, praising the dedication of individuals and organizations working towards tuberculosis eradication. Dr. K.S. Gangadhara Somayaji, Registrar of Yenepoya Deemed to be University, and Dr. Leena KC, Principal of Yenepoya Nursing College, graced the occasion as chief guests. Prof. Shashikumar Jawadagi, HOD, Department of Nursing Foundation, and Dr. Hezil Reema Barboza, Associate Professor, Department of Nursing Foundation, were also present.

The event drew significant participation from the region’s healthcare sector, including all taluk health officers, medical officers, and health workers from both public and primary health centers.

A key highlight of the program was the recognition of outstanding achievements in the fight against tuberculosis. Certificates of appreciation were awarded to Gram Panchayats that have successfully achieved tuberculosis-free status. Furthermore, individuals and organizations providing nutritional food packets to tuberculosis patients were also lauded for their contributions to patient well-being.

Students from Yenepoya Nursing College further enhanced the awareness campaign through engaging performances, including mime, skit, and dance, effectively conveying crucial information about tuberculosis prevention and management. Approximately 300 individuals participated in the comprehensive program.

Dr. Khateeja Dilshad M.P., District Tuberculosis Control Officer, delivered the welcome address and provided an introductory overview of the day’s proceedings. The vote of thanks was delivered by Mrs. Jyoti K. Ulepadi, District Health Education Officer, while Mrs. Pavitra, Assistant Professor at Yenepoya Nursing College, skillfully compered the event. The event underscored the commitment of Dakshina Kannada to achieving a tuberculosis-free future through collaborative action and sustained public awareness initiatives.



