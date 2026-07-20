‘Yajman’ row: K’taka MLA apologises to Shobha Karandlaje, expresses deep regret

Bengaluru: Responding to the controversy surrounding his remarks on Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, Congress MLA H.C. Balakrishna, on Monday said that he holds the senior BJP leader in high regard and expressed regret if his statements had hurt anyone.

The row stems from Balakrishna’s comments while defending the Bidadi Township Project near Bengaluru, which has faced stiff opposition from the BJP and JD(S) over concerns related to land acquisition.

Targeting Shobha Karandlaje, Balakrishna reportedly stated that the project had been initiated by her “Yajman” (husband/master/leader). Karandlaje is unmarried, and the remark was widely interpreted as an indirect reference to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who is often regarded as her political mentor.

In a statement, Balakrishna said that he had addressed Shobha Karandlaje respectfully as “Shobhakka” (elder sister Shobha) and that his use of terms such as “Yajaman” (master/leader) and “Nimma Sahebaru” (your leader) were made only in the context of political history.

He stated that while referring to the re-tendering process of the Bidadi Township Project in 2010, he had used those expressions to acknowledge the role of veteran BJP leader, B.S. Yediyurappa, who, according to him, elevated Shobha Karandlaje from being an ordinary party worker to holding ministerial positions and attaining prominence in politics.

“I have always respected her as a senior leader. The words ‘Saheb’ and ‘Yajaman’ were used solely in the context of her political background and association with leaders who helped shape her political career,” Balakrishna said.

He further noted that people in public life should understand the intent and context behind statements before drawing conclusions.

“Those who are in public life should interpret remarks in their proper context. If my statement has caused pain or hurt sentiments of anyone, I express my complete regret,” he said.

The clarification comes amid criticism over Balakrishna’s earlier comments regarding Karandlaje, which had sparked political debate and reactions on social media.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party and Balakrishna, a close associate of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, over the issue.

Addressing the controversy, Joshi questioned whether “insulting women” had become part of the Congress party’s culture and accused the party of repeatedly showing disrespect towards women in public life.

“Congress leaders have absolutely no respect for women. Is character assassination of women the culture of the Congress party?” Joshi said in a statement.



