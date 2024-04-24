Yakshagana Abhysa Kendra UAE to hold ‘Yakshosthsava 2024’ on June 9

UAE: Yakshagana Abhysa Kendra UAE will hold “Yakshosthsava 2024” by playing Dasharathi Darshana on June 9, at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Dubai.

Further, a brochure and ticket-releasing ceremony was held recently at the Dubai Fortune Banquet Hall in the presence of dignitaries and a large number of Yakshagana lovers.

The program started by traditionally rendering prayers by the students. Later, Shekhar D Shettigar, noted Yakshagana Guru, briefed about Dasharathi Darshana and also added that all the artistes performing are trained in UAE.

Renowned Yakshagana ‘Bhagavata of Tulunadu Sathish Patla will be performing in Bhagavathike and noted artistes Bhavyashree Kulkunda, Savinay Nelliteertha, Mayur Naiga, Costume by Gangadhar Shettigar Kinnigoli, Nithin Kumpala and Manoj Shettigar Haleyangadi will be joining from India.

Puthige Vasudev Bhat, Nagaraj Rao, Harish Bangera, Sudhakar Rao Pejavar, Harish Sherigar, Varadaraj Shettigar, Balakrishna Salian, Divakar Shetty, Sandeep Rai Nanje, Manohar Hegde, Ramanand Shetty, Raghuram Shettigar, Vasu Kumar Shetty, Prabhakara Suvarna, Dhananjay Shettigar were present on the dias.

Rajesh Kutthar systematically compered the programme, and Girish Narayan delivered the vote of thanks.

Dinesh Shetty requested all the Yakshagana lovers to extend their wholehearted support and cooperation for the success of mega Yaksha Sambhrama 2024.



