Yakshamitraru Dubai Celebrates 22nd Annual Day with Sabarimala Swami Ayyappa Yakshagana Performance

Dubai: Yakshamitraru Dubai, one of the oldest Yakshagana groups in the Gulf region, marked its 22nd anniversary with a grand celebration featuring the muhurtha puja of their upcoming historical play, Sabarimala Swami Ayyappa. The event was held under the esteemed direction of Kishore Kumar Gatty Uchila and the dynamic leadership of Chidananda Poojari.

Muhurtha Puja Ceremony

The muhurtha puja ceremony was led by Laxminarayan Bhat, Venkatesh Shastry, and Santhosh Rao, under the guidance of Puthige Vasudev Bhat, at the exquisitely decorated mantap at the VK Exhibitions and Décor auditorium in Dubai Industrial City (DIC). Following the Mangala Aarathi, the name of this year’s Yakshagana performance, Sabarimala Swami Ayyappa, was unveiled in a ceremonial moment of great significance.

Cultural Performance

The program featured a beautiful performance by students and Balakrishna Shettigar, who presented a scene from Devendrara Odoolaga under the guidance of Yaksha Guru Kishore Gatty Uchila. The event was attended by several leaders and officials from various Kannada organizations and community leaders from across the UAE.

Acknowledgments

Chidananda Poojari expressed special thanks to Radheshamji of VK Exhibitions and Décor for generously sponsoring the venue for Yakshagana practice sessions. He also extended his gratitude to all sponsors, community leaders, organization heads, guests, volunteers, members, media, and Yakshagana enthusiasts for their unwavering support and cooperation.

The program was compered by Rithesh Anchan, who offered a heartfelt vote of thanks to all who contributed to the event’s success. This landmark occasion highlighted Yakshamitraru Dubai’s continued cultural contributions and strengthened the bonds within the community, ensuring the tradition of Yakshagana thrives in the Gulf region.