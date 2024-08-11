Yakshamitraru Dubai to hold ‘Bappanadu Kshetra Mahathme’ on August 15 at Emirates Theatre

UAE: Yakshamitraru Dubai, acclaimed one of the oldest yakshagana groups in the Gulf region will hold “Bappanadu Kshetra Mahathme” a historical play at Emirates Theatre Dubai on 15 August 2024 to celebrate their 21st year of existence.

Further, a brochure and ticket-releasing ceremony was held recently at Biriyani 2020 in the presence of dignitaries and a large number of Yakshagana lovers.

The program began by traditionally rendering prayers by the students followed by traditionally lighting the lamps by the dignitaries.

Puthige Vasudev Bhat, Harish Bangera, Harish Sherigar, Divakar Shetty, Padmaraj Yekkar, James Mendonsa , Sathish Poojary, Noel Almeida , Shashidhar Nagarajappa were present on the dias.

Further “Bappanadu Kshetra Mahatme” will be presented by the students of Yakshamitraru, under the guidance of Kishore Gatty, noted Yakshagana artist and guru, who inspired many students to be passionate about to learn the folk art form of coastal Karnataka .

Renowned Yakshagana ‘Bhagavata of Tulunadu Ganesh Bhat Hosamule , Delanta Majalu Subrahmanya Bhat in Chande and Lokesh Kateel will be in Maddale. Costumes by Jayanth Paivalike, noted yakshagana artists Dr Mahesh Kumar Savanoor, Radhakrishna Navada Madhur, Shivaraj Baja Kudlu, and Bhuvan Shetty Bollar will be joining from India.

Senior members Jayanth Shetty, Daya Kirodian, Ashok Thonse and all the members of Yakshamithraru were present during the occasion.

Community leaders, Yakshagana lovers and all the amateur artists and family members actively participated and made the ticket release function very successful.

Rithesh Anchan systematically compered the programme and delivered the vote of thanks.

Chidananda Poojary, founder and conveyer of Yakshamithraru, Dubai requested all Yakshagana lovers to extend their support and cooperation for the success of the upcoming Yakshagana “Bappanadu Kshetra Mahatme”.