Yakshamitraru to Stage Bappanadu Kshetra Mahatme in Dubai

Yakshamitraru Dubai, which promotes ‘Yakshagana’, the rich and unique folk-art of Tulunadu around UAE will be organizing “Bappanadu Kshetra Mahatme” a historical play in Dubai to celebrate their 21st year of existence.

Amateur members of Yakshamithraru every year perform Yakshagana with the main intention to preserve the traditional and ancient form of art for the generation to come. Yakshamithraru are role models to others by training and providing opportunity to all those keen and interested towards yakshagana without any charges and motivate children and young generation to be a part of Yakshagana in the gulf region from last 21 years.

The muhurtham of “Bappanadu Kshetra Mahatme” was recently held in Dubai under the leadership of M Vasudeva Bhat.

After puja, Jaagate and prasanga book were handed over to Kishore Kumar Gatty, after which all the artistes symbolically practiced and officially inaugurated the practice session of Yakshagana.

Chidananda Poojary, founder and conveyer of Yakshamithraru Dubai requested all yakshagana lovers to extend their support and co-operation for the success of upcoming yakshagana “Bappanadu Kshetra Mahatme.

Community leaders, Yakshagana lovers and all the amateur artists and family members actively participated and made the Muhurtham Puja very successful.