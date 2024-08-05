YCS/YSM Karnataka Regional Council Meeting held

Karnataka: YCS/YSM Council meeting was scheduled to be held on August 3rd & 4th at Diocese of Chikmagalur. Due to the present weather conditions and natural calamities, virtual meeting was held on August 3rd, 7pm to 9:30pm. From the Ten Latin Dioceses of Karnataka 32 members took active part in the meeting.

This meeting was attended by Diocesan Youth Directors, Animators, Diocesan team members and Regional Executive Committee members.

The meeting began with a prayer led by Mr Abhinav from the Diocese of Gulbarga. Ms. Jiya Coutinho from the Diocese of Udupi welcomed all.

Rev. Fr Lourd Raj, Regional Director rector gave the key note address and explained the current growth of YCS YSM in the region of Karnataka.

The Chairman of Karnataka Regional Youth Commission and Bishop of Diocese of Bellary, Most. Rev. Dr Henry D’Souza gave a joyful message and shared the importance of YCS/YSM. He invited young leaders to be joyfull and achieve excellence in their lives.

Ms. Jesvita D’Souza, YCS/YSM Karnataka Regional President and Mr. Anson Nazareth, YCS/YSM National President, skillfully coordinated and led the meeting with fruitful discussions.

Ms. Venus Lews, Treasurer of YCS/YSM Karnataka Region presented the Regional report, followed by the report presentation by each Diocese. Later, the discussion on the agenda and planning for the upcoming events was continued. All the members participated with great enthusiasm and shared valuable insights.

Rev. Fr Franklin D’Souza, DYD of Diocese of Shimoga appreciated the regional team for organising such a fruitful meeting and motivated the young students to take initiative in their dioceses and reach out to the young minds.

The meeting was fruitful with productive discussions and a clear direction for the future events.

After the concluding remarks by RYD Fr Lourduraj, Mr. Anson Nazareth concluded meeting by thanking one and all.