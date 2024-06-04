Yediyurappa’s son Raghavendra wins with 2.43 lakh votes from Shivamogga

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee member B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra has won from Shivamogga seat by a margin of 2.43 lakh votes.

His nearest rival Geetha Shivarajkumar from the Congress polled 5.35 lakh votes.

Expelled BJP leader and independent candidate K.S. Eshwarappa only managed to get 30,050 votes from the Shivamogga seat.

This is the fourth victory for Raghavendra from the Shivamogga Parliamentary seat.



