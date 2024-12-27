Yellow chaubandi and white dhoti: Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir priests to don new dress

Ayodhya: The magnificence and grandeur of Ram Mandir is set to get bigger and grander soon, as the priests staying inside the temple complex will now be dressed in unique clothing to mark a ‘distinct identity’ for them.

A new dress code of ‘yellow chaubandi and white dhoti’ has been announced for the priests, which they will start wearing from now on.

Usually, the temple priests don a saffron robe and white dhoti but this new set of clothing will ‘distinguish’ them from others, as the priests of Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, speaking to IANS explained about the purpose behind the move.

“Every temple has an identity, the dress code has been implemented to carve a separate and unique identity of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. A pair of yellow chaubandi and white dhoti have been given to the priests. It marks an identity. A logo of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is also placed in the chaubandhi. This will distinguish the priests of Ram Janmabhoomi temple from other temples of the country,” said the octogenarian head priest of Ram temple.

He also informed about the restrictions imposed on mobile phones inside the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

“There is a ban on mobile phones inside the sanctum sanctorum. Those priests who will stay inside the sanctum sanctorum, they will not go out, they will not touch anyone, if they touch anyone, they will have to take bath. The priest will have to stay there until the temple is closed or another priest comes to replace him. All arrangements are being made by Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust,” he said.

The move comes ahead of the grand celebration of the first anniversary of “Prana Pratishtha of Ram Lalla idol” (consecration of the Ram Lalla) at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

The occasion, known as Pratishtha Dwadashi, will bring together devotees from across the country for a day filled with sacred rituals, music, and cultural programmes.

Various rituals will be held at various locations inside the temple to commemorate the consecration.

Notably, the ‘Pran Pratishtha (consecration)’ ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple was held on January 22 this year.