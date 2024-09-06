YEN-FDC Celebrates Teacher’s Day 2024

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Centre for Faculty Development (YEN-FDC), a constituent centre of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), observed Teacher’s Day on September 4, 2024. The event honoured teachers from all constituent units with the “Teacher of the Year Award 2024.”

Thirty-two exceptional teachers from across all constituent units of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) were recognized with the prestigious ‘Teacher of the Year Award’. Additionally, thirteen departments from the university’s constituent units received ‘Academic Excellence Awards’ for their outstanding performance.

Dr B H Sripathi Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), acknowledged the rigorous award selection process and expressed gratitude to the expert committee of each constituent college for gathering feedback from all stakeholders.

Dr K S Gangadhara Somayaji, the Registrar, welcomed the guests. Prof B Ravi addressed the audience on the role of teachers and higher education institutions in education, research, innovation, and delivery to society.

Dr Abhay S Nirgude, Deputy Director of YEN-FDC and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, delivered the vote of thanks. The program was hosted by Dr Neha Haswani and Dr Aishwarya, with Dr Vinita Boloor, Dr Neha Haswani, Dr. Sridevi K, and Dr. Imran Pasha as the organizing team members. The event concluded with the National Anthem.