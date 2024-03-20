Yenepoya and SVEEP Hold Voter Awareness Camp Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye

Mangaluru: The Ministry of Education, Government of India in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India proposes to launch a campaign on “Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye” to ensure universal enlightened participation of youth in elections and called upon young voters including first-time voters to vote and celebrate the “Chunav Ka Parv” and join “Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye” campaign. Given this and with a resolve to improve voter turnout at Lok Sabha Election 2024 Yenepoya Pharmacy College & Research Centre and National Service Scheme in association with Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) committee Zilla Panchayat, Dakshina Kannada, Taluk Panchayat Ullal, Mangaluru and area BLOs organized awareness and voter’s ID registration programme for Yenepoya Naringana campus students on March 19, at Yenepoya Pharmacy College from 10 am to 3 pm.

As a part of the awareness and registration camp, nearly 100 students participated and organizers managed to complete 76 new voter ID registrations and a few students and staff existing ID card corrections.

The awareness and registration camp was inaugurated at Yenepoya Ayush Campus located in Naringana, Mangaluru by Yenepoya Pharmacy College Principal and Dean Dr. Mohammed Gulzar Ahmed together with SVEEP committee members Mr. Sacheth Suvarna, Ms. Sharanya Rai, Mr. Pradeep, Ms. Soujanya and Ms. Nikhitha Volunteers from Govt. First Grade College, Kavoor.

Yenepoya Pharmacy College, Ayurveda Medical College and Nursing College students took part in the awareness programme including first-time voters. The voter awareness and registration initiative on the Ayush campus were well received and all participants said they would cast their vote without miss. The camp ended with a pledge that was administered to participants by the officials from the SVEEP committee. Event coordinator Mr Asif NSS Unit-1 Programmed Officer and organizing committee members Mr Abdul Rahaman NSS Unit-2 programmed Officer, Dr Treesa P Varghese, Mrs Alima Misriya, Mrs Prjitha Biju, Ms Soumya, Mrs Tahreen Taj, Mr Manoj, Dr Darshan and others were present.



