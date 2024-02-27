Yenepoya Celebrates National Science Day

“Science knows no country, because knowledge belongs to humanity, and is the torch which illuminates the world. Science is the highest personification of the nation because that nation will remain the first which carries the furthest the works of thought and intelligence.” – Louis Pasteur

National Science Day in India holds significant importance as it commemorates Sir C.V. Raman’s discovery of the Raman Effect in 1928. Raman Effect refers to the change in the wavelength of light that occurs when a light beam is scattered and deflected by molecules of matter. When a monochromatic beam of light traverses a dust-free, transparent sample of any substance, its light photons undergo inelastic collisions with the molecules of the substance. These collisions make a part of the incident light to scatter in directions other than that of the incident beam having wavelengths different from that of the incident light. Raman Effect is utilized in Raman Spectroscopy, a method employed for determining and examining the chemical composition of substances. The basis of this technique is that the amount and nature of changes caused in the wavelength of the scattered light is unique to each molecule.

The Government of India’s decision in 1986 to designate 28th February as National Science Day based on the recommendation of National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) was a tribute to this pivotal discovery. Since then, it has been an annual occasion to honour not only Sir C.V. Raman’s contributions but also to acknowledge the broader achievements of India’s scientific community. Each year, National Science Day adopts a specific theme to spotlight various facets of India’s scientific pursuits and their societal impacts. The theme for 2024, “Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat,” underscores India’s commitment to harnessing domestic innovations for national development.

Beyond its historical significance, National Science Day serves as a platform to showcase India’s strides in scientific research and innovation. It fosters curiosity, promotes scientific literacy among young minds, and encourages collaborative efforts to address pressing societal issues. With India’s aspirations to emerge as a global scientific leader, National Science Day assumes heightened significance. It serves as a moment to reflect on India’s scientific heritage, celebrate current achievements, and envision a future where science and technology drive inclusive progress and sustainability.

The annual celebration of the National Science Day holds profound significance in today’s rapidly evolving world, driven by scientific and technological breakthroughs as it :

1. Encourages Scientific Community:

2. Promotes Scientific Awareness:

3. Ignites Curiosity in Youth:

4. Facilitates International Collaboration:

5. Strengthens Scientific Foundation:

By commemorating the past, celebrating the present, and inspiring future generations of scientists and innovators, National Science Day reaffirms India’s dedication to harnessing transformative potential of science for the betterment of society and the world.

DR.R.G.D’Souza

PRINCIPAL

YENEPOYA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY