Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Celebrates National Science Day 2024

Mangaluru: Every year on February 28, National Science Day is celebrated to commemorate the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian Scientist Sir C.V. Raman in 1928. Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) celebrated the “National Science Day-2024”, under the theme “Indigenous Technology for Viksit Bharat” at the University campus, Deralakatte, Mangalore on February 28, 2024. As a part of National Science Day 2024, various activities such as e-posters, pitch an idea, quizzes and short movies were conducted for students from various constituent colleges/centres of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University). The faculties and the outstanding departments who have excelled in their academic and research fields were recognised during the celebration by giving research awards.

The program started with the prayer and the lighting of lamps. Dr Rekha P.D., Director, Yenepoya Research Center delivered the welcome address in which she spoke about the significance of National Science Day and the importance of outstanding research and its significance in bringing the country forward.

Dr K.S. Gangadhara Somayaji, Registrar, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) announced the awards for highly cited research papers, best research articles, best researchers, best innovator and best department awards to recognize their research contributions.

Dr M. Vijayakumar, Vice-Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), delivered the presidential remarks, wherein he outlined the efforts taken by the University to promote science, innovation and translational research. He also emphasized the role of the Yenepoya Technology Incubator and its contribution to developing products and processes of social importance. He also emphasized the importance of extra-curricular activities along with the academic performance for the overall development.

Dr J Venkatesan has given the vote of thanks. Dr Navya N, Department of Community Medicine, Yenepoya Medical College hosted the program. Dr. B.H. Sripathi Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Dr B.T. Nandish, Controller of Examination, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) and Dr J. Venkatesan, Convener were present during the occasion. Principals and deans of all the constituent colleges, senior professors, faculty and students graced the occasion.