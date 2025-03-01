Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Commemorates National Science Day with Insightful Program

Mangaluru: In celebration of National Science Day, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) hosted a significant program on February 28, 2025. The event was heralded by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr. Shripathi Rao B H, Chief Guest Dr. Alexander Hankey, Professor Emeritus at MIT-World Peace University, Pune, alongside other prominent university officials.

The program commenced with a welcome address delivered by Convener Dr. Ranajith Das, who underscored the importance of engaging in discussions on critical issues affecting youth, such as empowerment, mental health, the metaverse, and the growing trend of migration among Indian youth. Dr. Das highlighted the necessity for open forums, advocating their role in addressing these pressing challenges and fostering innovative solutions for the nation’s advancement.

Dr. Alexander Hankey, the chief guest, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for a holistic and integrative approach to science and commending the contributions of Indian scholars to global advancement.

As part of the celebrations, the university recognized excellence in research by awarding a total of 31 faculty members from its constituent units. In a bid to promote academic research among students, awards were also presented to undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. scholars. The award for Best Research Department was conferred upon the Department of Public Health Dentistry, Yenepoya Dental College, followed by the Department of Forensic Medicine, Yenepoya Medical College, and a tie for third place between the Department of Biochemistry, Yenepoya Medical College, and the Department of Pharmacognosy, Yenepoya Pharmacy College and Research Centre.

Special appreciation awards for top performers in both the Researcher and Department categories were awarded to the Centre for Ethics, Department of Oral Medicine and Radiology, Department of Prosthodontics, and Department of Pharmaceutics. The announcement of these awards was made by Dr. Nandish B T, Controller of Examinations.

In addition to the awards, the event featured quiz, debate, and e-poster competitions, with results announced by Dr. Soujanya Kaup. The contributions of key figures within the university, including Dr. M. Vijayakumar, Honorable Vice-Chancellor, and Dr. Gangadhara Somayaji, Registrar, were acknowledged through citations read by Dr. Yashodhar Bhandary, Deputy Director of Yenepoya Research Centre.

In his presidential address, Dr. B. H. Sripathi Rao praised the diligent efforts of the faculty and students, urging all present to maintain their commitment to the university’s mission.

The Vote of Thanks was extended by Dr. Imran Pasha M, Reader in the Department of Public Health Dentistry. The program was seamlessly conducted by Dr. Yuvaraj and Ms. Punya from the Yenepoya Research Centre, contributing to the overall success of this year’s National Science Day celebrations.