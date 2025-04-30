Yenepoya Deemed to be University Hosts National Symposium on Current Public Health Challenges

Mangaluru: The Department of Public Health at Yenepoya Deemed to be University, in collaboration with the Edward & Cynthia Institute of Public Health, successfully convened a national symposium addressing the pressing challenges confronting India’s public health landscape. The symposium held recently on the university campus, focused on “Current Challenges in Health in India with Recent Public Health Updates” and attracted a diverse audience of public health professionals, researchers, faculty, and students.

The event featured a distinguished panel of speakers, each offering valuable insights into the complexities of the nation’s health ecosystem. Keynote speakers included Prof. Dr. Sanjay Zodpey, President of the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI); Prof. Dr. Ramachandra Kamath, Professor and Head of the Department of Community Medicine at Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences; and Fiona Almeida, a Researcher from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Prof. Zodpey delivered a compelling presentation on the multifaceted burden of diseases in India, underscoring the critical role of a robust and well-trained public health workforce in mitigating the impact of these diseases. He emphasized the necessity of not only implementing various health programs effectively but also fostering strong public-private partnerships to achieve sustainable and impactful results. “Collaboration between the public and private sectors is paramount in addressing the complex health challenges facing India,” Prof. Zodpey stated, highlighting the potential for synergistic approaches to improve health outcomes across the population.

Dr. Kamath’s address focused on the growing frequency and intensity of disasters in India, and their subsequent impact on public health. He argued that these events, while tragic, present a watershed moment for development, offering opportunities to strengthen public health infrastructure and preparedness. Dr. Kamath stressed the imperative for public health workers to proactively identify and address gaps in disaster management, thereby mitigating vulnerabilities and reducing the number of at-risk populations. His presentation called for a comprehensive approach to disaster preparedness, incorporating early warning systems, community-based interventions, and robust emergency response mechanisms.

Fiona Almeida shared her diverse experiences in global health, drawing comparisons between the challenges faced in Southern Africa, the United States, and other regions of the world. She emphasized that while fundamental public health principles remain universal, the specific challenges and approaches to addressing them differ significantly between the global north and the global south. Almeida’s presentation provided a valuable perspective on the importance of culturally sensitive and context-specific interventions in addressing global health issues.

The symposium was formally inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Sunita Saldhana, Dean of Yenepoya Allied & Healthcare Professions, who warmly welcomed the esteemed resource persons and facilitated engaging interactions with the speakers. Prof. Dr. Edmond Fernandes, Chief Coordinator of the event, provided a comprehensive overview of the symposium’s objectives and underscored its integral role in contributing to India’s sustainable future. He emphasized the importance of addressing current public health challenges to ensure the well-being and prosperity of future generations.

The program was skillfully anchored by Prof. Amrut R H, Assistant Professor, who ensured the smooth flow of events and fostered a stimulating environment for discussion and knowledge sharing. Prof. Ujjwala Gupta, Assistant Professor, along with other faculty members and staff from the Department of Public Health at Yenepoya Deemed to be University, played a vital role in organizing and supporting the symposium.

The national symposium provided a valuable platform for participants to engage in critical discussions, share best practices, and explore innovative solutions to address the evolving public health challenges facing India. The event concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthening the public health workforce, fostering collaborations, and prioritizing the health and well-being of all citizens. Yenepoya Deemed to be University, through its Department of Public Health, continues to demonstrate its commitment to advancing public health research, education, and practice in India.