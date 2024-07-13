Yenepoya Deemed-To-Be-University Signs MoU with Emversity School of Allied Health Sciences to Offer Work-Integrated Degree Programs

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Deemed-To-Be-University has entered a path-breaking alliance with Emversity School of Allied Health Sciences, marking a significant milestone in Karnataka’s educational landscape. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed, magnifying the commitment of both institutions to foster a skilled healthcare workforce aligned with the state’s educational objectives in this space.

The signing ceremony was graced by Dr. Gangadhara Somayaji K.S., Registrar, Yenepoya Deemed-to-be-University, Dr Sripathi Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr. Sunita Saldanha, Dean, Yenepoya School of Allied Health Sciences, Rahul Raj, VP, Emversity, and Bimal Kumar, Director, Emversity, to celebrate the collaborative spirit driving this landmark initiative forward.

Yenepoya ( Deemed to be University) epitomises academic excellence with a dedicated focus on producing graduates who are job ready. Keeping this in mind they have entered into this association with Emversity for their allied healthcare programs. These courses are designed to enable innovative learning strategies and educational enhancement programs. Emversity is on a mission to elevate learning outcomes through experiential education, ensuring healthcare graduates are well-prepared for dynamic career opportunities with state-of-the-art infrastructure.

University School of Allied Health Sciences is renowned for its pioneering role in transforming India’s educational paradigm. Committed to empowering individuals with comprehensive skills and a forward-thinking mindset, Emversity integrates a holistic educational approach. They are distinguished by an industry-aligned curriculum led by doctors, innovative pedagogical methods, and strategic partnerships with leading organisations. Students benefit from a real-world VR-integrated learning environment, guaranteed stipends during the course, invaluable on-the-job experience, global opportunities, and an industry-best fee structure with flexible payment options.

Together, Yenepoya Deemed-To-Be-University and Emversity School of Allied Health Sciences are poised to set new benchmarks in education by combining academic rigour with practical, industry-relevant training. This collaboration not only aims to enhance employability but also nurtures a cadre of professionals equipped to meet the evolving demands of modern healthcare.

In essence, the partnership symbolises a shared vision for excellence in education, underpinned by a commitment to holistic development and innovation in healthcare training.