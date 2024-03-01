Yenepoya Dental College Celebrates ‘Oral Pathology Day’

Mangaluru: Department of Oral Pathology Yenepoya Dental College, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Derelkatte, Mangaluru celebrated ‘Oral Pathology Day’ on 26 February 2024.

Dr M Vijayakumar, Vice Chancellor (Yenepoya deemed to be University) spoke on the importance of the role of dentists and the early diagnosis of oral cancer. The guest of honour Dr U S Krishna Nayak, Principal & Dean, A B Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Nitte University, shared his view on this occasion.

Dr L K Chatra, Principal, Yenepoya Dental College, presided over the function. Dr Sham S Bhat, Dean of Faculty, Yenepoya Dental College, was also present on the occasion.

Dr Riaz Abdulla, Professor and Head of the Department of Oral Pathology, Yenepoya Dental College welcomed the gathering and highlighted the achievements of the department for the past many years, including teaching, research and patient care by rendering free biopsy services for all types of oral cancer patients. The department is a recipient of many awards through various extramural funding, startups and patents from government agencies, added Dr Riaz Abdulla.

The department is also adjudged as the “Best department” on the National Science Day celebrations by the Yenepoya University on 28 February 2024.

Dr Imran Mohtesham, the coordinator of the celebration day programme, was also present at the function. Dr Pallavi and Dr Yugashini compered the program. Dr Vishnudas Prabhu proposed the vote of thanks. The programme concluded with the national anthem.