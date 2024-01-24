Yenepoya Dental College Celebrates Prosthodontist Day

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Dental College celebrated the Prosthodontist Day on January 24. The programme began with an invocation. Dr Rajesh Shetty, Professor and HOD welcomed the gathering.

ACP Traffic, Mangaluru City Geetha D Kulkarni was the Chief guest. Geetha Kulkarni highlighted the importance of dealing with cybercrime and the importance of road safety. Dr Laxmikanth Chatra, Principal, Dr Sham S Bhat, Dean, Dr Hasan Sarfaraz, Vice- Principal and Heads of Departments and other faculty were present on occasion.

The Chief Guest ACP Traffic, Mangaluru City Geetha D Kulkarni released a Pamphlet to create awareness among the general public regarding treatment modalities of the Department of Prosthodontics.

The meritorious students in prosthodontics (Final BDS) and Best Outstanding Post Graduates were recognized and awarded certificates and medals. Dr Shreshta Hegde was awarded the “Best Post Graduate Student” for the Batch of 2020.

Dr Laxikanth Chatra, the Principal, delivered the presidential address. On account of Prosthodontist Day, a street play was performed to create awareness regarding the speciality of Prosthodontics to the general public at the college entrance by the interns and postgraduate students of the Department of Prosthodontics.