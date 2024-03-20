Yenepoya Dental College Holds Anti-tobacco and Oral Health Awareness

Mangaluru: Department of Public Health Dentistry, Yenepoya Dental College and Hospital, Deralakatte in collaboration with Rural Health Care and Development Centre, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University ) and Brevera Technology Private Limited, Bejai, Mangalore had organized Medical, Dental treatment and Anti-tobacco and Oral Health Awareness programme on 19 March 2024.

This programme was conducted in connection with the World Oral Health Day Observance.

Dr Apoorva Kotian, Lecturer conducted the awareness programme.

Dr Sneha, Medical officer, RHCDC, Mr Aravind Kini, facility officer, Mr Desmond D’Souza, Brevera Technologies, Mr Bharath Kumar, Dental Patient co ordinator, Mrs Sweekritha, Medical social worker and others were present during the camp.

Around 70 beneficiaries availed of treatment and other services at the campsite. Those requiring further treatment were referred to Yenepoya Dental College.