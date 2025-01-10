Yenepoya Dental College Hosts Launch Ceremony of ‘Medi Steady Go’ Initiative

Mangalore: The Auditorium of Yenepoya Dental College in Deralakatte buzzed with enthusiasm on January 9, 2025, as the college hosted the launch ceremony of “Medi Steady Go.” This event is viewed as a pivotal advancement in the realm of medical education and innovation, drawing the participation of students and faculty from Yenepoya Dental College.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of eminent dignitaries, including Dr. Shivasharan Shetty, President of the IDA Karnataka State Branch, and Dr. George P. John, Chairman of Techspoon Edu Tech Pvt Ltd. The proceedings were presided over by Dr. K. S. Gangadhara Somayaji, who highlighted the transformative impact of technology on education and healthcare in his Presidential Address.

Dr. L. K. Chatra, Principal of Yenepoya Dental College, commenced the program with an engaging Welcome Address, extending his greetings to the esteemed guests and attendees. Following this, Dr. Sham Bhat, Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry, provided a comprehensive introduction to “Medi Steady Go,” outlining its objectives and its relevance in contemporary medical education.

The event was brought to a close with remarks from Dr. Hasan Sarfaraz, Vice Principal of YDC, who expressed sincere appreciation to all dignitaries and participants for their involvement.

The program was expertly conducted by Dr. Raksha Ballal, serving as the Master of Ceremony and ensuring a smooth progression throughout the event.

The successful launch of “Medi Steady Go” heralds a promising future for the integration of technology and innovative practices in medical education, leaving a lasting impression on all those in attendance.