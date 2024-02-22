Yenepoya Dental College Inaugurates Short-Term Course in Forensic Odontology

Mangaluru: Centre for Forensic Odontology, Yenepoya Dental College started a new short-term course in forensic odontology, which was inaugurated recently.

Dr Gangadhara Somayaji, Registrar, Yenepoya Deemed to be University who was the chief guest emphasized the importance of such innovative academic programs. Dr Akhter Husain, Director, of the Centre for Craniofacial Anomalies, who initiated this centre, highlighted the achievements with respect to research and casework. Dr Sham S Bhat, Dean, Faculty of Dentistry, Yenepoya Dental College, mentioned about this speciality becoming a separate subject according to new guidelines of the National Education Policy and the National Dental Commission.

Dr Laxmikanth Chatra, the Principal, presided over the program, he elaborated on different areas of Forensic odontology, helping in forensic identification.

Dr Sudeendra Prabhu, who is the head of this centre mentioned that this being such an exclusive unit, which is there only in a few dental colleges across the country, can help law enforcement agencies in forensic identifications. This Centre exclusively teaches forensic odontology and offers PhD, PG-diploma and short term courses.

Dr Syed Miqdad and Dr Umme Amarah, Faculty of the Centre delivered the vote of thanks. Dr Sheikh Sadaf, Intern moderated the event.