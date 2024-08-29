Yenepoya Dental College Observes Anti-Ragging Week with Enthusiasm

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Dental College celebrated Anti-Ragging Week from August 12th to 18th, 2024, with a series of engaging events, including essay writing, storytelling, tagline, and one-liner competitions, which saw participation from 200 dental students.

The week-long observance commenced with a workshop conducted by Dr. Imran Mohtesham, Nodal Officer, YDC, who highlighted the ill effects of ragging and outlined the measures taken by the college to prevent it.

Subsequent events featured addresses by Dr. Laxmikanth Chatra, Principal, YDC, who sensitized student council members, the anti-ragging squad, floor-wise anti-ragging committee, mentors, and staff about the detrimental effects of ragging.

Vice Principal, Dr. Sarfaraz Hasan, and Dean of Faculty, Dr. Sham S Bhat, also graced the events, underscoring the college’s commitment to maintaining a ragging-free environment.

The events aimed to raise awareness and promote a culture of mutual respect and inclusivity among students