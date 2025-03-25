Yenepoya Dental College Professor Awarded PhD for Innovative Maxilla Correction Appliance

Mangalore: Dr. Sandeep Shetty, a Professor at Yenepoya Dental College, has been awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree by Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) for his groundbreaking research on a novel appliance designed to correct deficient maxilla. Dr. Shetty’s thesis, titled “Development of SAVE, A Novel Appliance and its Finite Element Evaluation for Correcting Deficient Maxilla,” explores a potentially significant advancement in the field of orthodontics.

The research focused on the development and evaluation of “SAVE,” a novel appliance intended to address deficiencies in the maxilla, commonly known as the upper jaw. The thesis also incorporated a finite element analysis (FEA), a sophisticated computational technique, to rigorously assess the biomechanical performance and effectiveness of the appliance under various simulated conditions.

Dr. B.T. Nandish, a Professor at Yenepoya Dental College and an esteemed expert in the field, served as Dr. Shetty’s guide throughout his doctoral research. Dr. Nandish’s guidance and expertise were instrumental in the successful completion of the project.

The awarding of this PhD marks a significant milestone for Dr. Shetty and underscores Yenepoya Dental College’s commitment to fostering innovative research that contributes to advancements in dental care. The development of “SAVE” and its subsequent evaluation through FEA holds promise for offering a more effective and predictable solution for patients suffering from maxillary deficiencies, potentially improving their overall quality of life. The findings of Dr. Shetty’s research are expected to contribute valuable insights to the orthodontic community and may pave the way for further advancements in appliance design and clinical application.