Yenepoya Dental Education Unit’s VIDYEN 2.0: A Milestone in Virtual Dental Education

Mangaluru: The valedictory ceremony of the Virtual International Dental Education Conference 2.0 (VIDYEN 2.0) was held on a hybrid platform by the Yenepoya Dental Education Unit, in association with the Yenepoya Centre for Faculty Development, on October 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM.

Dr. Sanath Shetty, Scientific Committee Chairman, delivered the welcome address. He commended the efforts of the Scientific Committee members, including Dr. Umme Amarah, Dr. Anu Babu, and Dr. Vijay, and the organizing secretaries for their meticulous planning and execution of the sessions, which featured 100 presentations across 18 sessions.

Dr. U.S. Krishnanayak, Principal of A.B. Shetty Institute of Dental Sciences, was the chief guest. He congratulated the unit’s efforts and emphasized the need for such conferences in dentistry. He also acknowledged the organizing secretary’s and other members’ contributions.

Dr. Laxmikanth Chatra, Principal of Yenepoya Dental College, delivered the presidential address, citing published literature on students’ viewpoints regarding clinical skill development. He noted that constructive feedback and a friendly environment foster better learning experiences.

Also present on the dais were Dr. Imran Pasha M and Dr. Vidya Bhat (Organizing Joint Secretaries), Dr. Sham S. Bhat (Dean, Faculty of Dentistry), and Dr. Vinitha Boloor (YDEU Coordinator).

Dr. Juniad, Organizing Joint Secretary, YDEU, delivered the vote of thanks.

Dr. Supriya and Dr. Apoorva, members of the Yenepoya Dental Education Unit compered the programme.